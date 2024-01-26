Top track

Captatio Benevolentiae

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

THE ANDRE

Bloom
Fri, 26 Jan, 9:00 pm
GigsMezzago
€12.28The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Captatio Benevolentiae
Got a code?

About

The Andre è l’epiteto artistico dietro il quale si nasconde Alberto, cantautore bergamasco, che ha cantato e riscritto i più grandi successi di genere trap con la voce e la poetica di Fabrizio De André, nascosto dagli occhiali da sole e una felpa col ca...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Cooperativa Sociale il Visconte di Mezzago.

Lineup

The André

Venue

Bloom

Via Eugenio Curiel, 39, 20883 Mezzago MB, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.