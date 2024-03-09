DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
London we return in March 2024 after multiple sell out shows last year! Get ready for a massive 90s & 00s R&B Festival coming March 2024! We have an INSANE event planned with lots of glitter, glam & confetti join us as we return to one of favourite venues...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.