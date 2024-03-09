DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

R&B Lovers - E1 London

E1
Sat, 9 Mar, 3:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

London we return in March 2024 after multiple sell out shows last year! Get ready for a massive 90s & 00s R&B Festival coming March 2024! We have an INSANE event planned with lots of glitter, glam & confetti join us as we return to one of favourite venues...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Solstice Events.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

E1

110 Pennington St, St Katharine's & Wapping, London E1W 2BB, UK
Doors open3:00 pm

