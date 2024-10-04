DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Luke Combs Experience

Brudenell Social Club
Fri, 4 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£22.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Join us for an unforgettable evening filled with amazing music and good vibes as we welcome the UKs best tribute band to country superstar Luke Combs to Leeds. Get ready to sing along to all your favourite hits and experience the magic of live music.

This is a 14+ event
The Gig Cartel Presents...
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

