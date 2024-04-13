DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Madame Loyal Paris : Âme, Trikk, Acid Arab & more

Madame Loyal - Cirque Micheletty
Sat, 13 Apr, 2:00 pm
DJParis
€40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
🎟🎟🎟 PRÉ-INSCRIPTION OUVERTE 🎟🎟🎟

👉 Pré-inscris toi pour recevoir un SMS et un MAIL de rappel au moment de la mise en vente 🔥

MADAME LOYAL FESTIVAL

👉 13 AVRIL 2024 - PROCHE PARIS

🎡 𝗟𝗔 𝗙𝗘̂𝗧𝗘 𝗙𝗢𝗥𝗔𝗜𝗡𝗘 𝗘́𝗟𝗘𝗖𝗧𝗥𝗢𝗡𝗜𝗤𝗨𝗘

#𝗠�...

Mineurs acceptés si accompagnés
Présenté par Madame Loyal.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

7
Madame Loyal, Ame live, Âme Live b2b Trikk Live and 7 more

Venue

Madame Loyal - Cirque Micheletty

115 Bd Charles de Gaulle, 92390 Villeneuve-la-Garenne, France
Doors open2:00 pm

