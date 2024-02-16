Top track

Re-Fingered With Love

Ge-ology All Night Long / Rowan Spencer + Tal / Fly Hendrix + Mari Mac Dowell

Public Records
Fri, 16 Feb, 11:00 pm
About

Ge-ology continues his esteemed Public Records residency by carving out groove history behind the decks in the Sound Room with yet another all night long education in rare vinyl on Friday 2.16. in The Atrium, it's a PR family affair with Rowan Spencer and...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Public Records.
Lineup

1
Ge-ology, Rowan Spencer, Fly Hendrix and 1 more

Venue

Public Records

233 Butler St, Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

