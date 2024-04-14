DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
GALACTIC EMPIRE
Galactic Empire is the galaxy’s foremost instrumental Star Wars cosplay heavy metal John Williams tribute band. Their first music video was a viral hit, gaining over 10 million views with national press coverage including Huffington Post,...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.