GALACTIC EMPIRE

Metro Baltimore
Sun, 14 Apr, 6:00 pm
$27.81The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

GALACTIC EMPIRE

Galactic Empire is the galaxy’s foremost instrumental Star Wars cosplay heavy metal John Williams tribute band. Their first music video was a viral hit, gaining over 10 million views with national press coverage including Huffington Post,...

ALL AGES
Presented by Metro Gallery LLC.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Galactic Empire

Metro Baltimore

1700 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21201, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

