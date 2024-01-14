DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Emo Night

Higher Ground
Sun, 14 Jan, 9:00 pm
GigsAustin
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

EMO NIGHT AT HIGHER GROUND

xx PRESENTED BY; TX EMO CLUB xx

JOIN US FOR A NIGHT FULL OF ALL YOUR FAV EMO/POP-PUNK ANTHEMS SUN JAN 14 @ HIGHER GROUND

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Texas Emo Club.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Higher Ground

720 Congress Avenue, Austin, Texas 78701, United States
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.