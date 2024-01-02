DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Il ragazzo e l'airone

Cinema Beltrade
Tue, 2 Jan 2024, 3:00 pm
FilmMilano
From €6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

v.o. giapponese con sottotitoli in italiano

Spinto dal desiderio di rivedere sua madre, Mahito, un ragazzo di 12 anni, si avventura in un regno abitato dai vivi e dai morti. un luogo fantastico dove la morte finisce e la vita trova un nuovo inizio.

Tutte le età
Presentato da Barz and Hippo s.n.c. di Corti Paola Emma & c..

Lineup

Venue

Cinema Beltrade

Via Nino Oxilia, 10, 20127 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open2:45 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.