DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sodden Pelt / Smouldering Manhattan / Charlemagne

The Outpost
Thu, 18 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Falling Moon #29

Our first show of 2024 is a chance to get together and experience three new bands we've been intrigued by lately:

Sodden Pelt, Smouldering Manhattan and Charlemagne!!!

The Outpost, Bermondsey.

See u there.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Falling Moon.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Outpost

7 Almond Road, London, SE16 3LR
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.