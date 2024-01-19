DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Free show, $10 J&M Old Fashioned happy hour special
When you look at Joey J. Saye, you see a promising, young musician with his entire life ahead of him. When you hear him, his sound and his musicianship far surpass his age. The way he attacks the strings...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.