tout public / salle soire / assis placement libre / pas de retardataire / durée 50mn
Hip-hop Nakupenda - solo de Yves Mwamba, par Anne NGuyen.
Yves Mwamba a 12 ans lorsqu’il découvre le hip-hop à Kisangani (RDC), sur les décombres des guerres qui ont meu...
