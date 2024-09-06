DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ricci Weekender 2024 - Music Pass

Mercati Generali
6 Sept - 9 Sept 2024
GigsCatania
€84The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Ricci Weekender 2024

Music Pass

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Mercati Generali Circolo Culturale.

Venue

Mercati Generali

Contrada Iungetto, Catania, CT 95121, 95121 Catania CT, Italy
Doors open7:00 pm

