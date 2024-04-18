DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Rappeur français d’origine sénégalaise, Norsacce fait ses armes dans le rap depuis 2008, en solo d’abord, puis aux côtés des membres du collectif 667 dont il fait partie intégrante depuis la création du groupe avec Freeze Corleone en 2011. Lyriciste confir...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.