Franz Liszt - Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 in C-Sharp Minor, S. 244/2

Jeneba Kanneh-Mason (Early Show)

The Lower Third
Sat, 2 Dec, 5:00 pm
GigsLondon
£23.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Star pianist Jeneba Kanneh-Mason showcases her favourite solo piano repertoire in Soho's The Lower Third, including Franz Liszt's iconic Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 and Sergei Prokofiev's Sonata No. 7, alongside pieces by Claude Debussy and Dmitri Shostakovic...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Through The Noise.

Lineup

Jeneba Kanneh-Mason

Venue

The Lower Third

26 Denmark St, London WC2H 8NJ, UK
Doors open5:00 pm

