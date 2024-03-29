Top track

San Vito Ryder - I am the King

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

San Vito Ryder and The Churchbell Silencers

The Black Heart
Fri, 29 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

San Vito Ryder - I am the King
Got a code?

About

San Vito and his Black Drip Blues Stemming from your lust for picturesque punk, SAN VITO RYDER dances with your unspoken romance and pleasure cut cults. Debut single, TREE LILY, produced by Luke Oldfield (The Wytches, Metronomy) was also joined by The Wytc...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by The Black Heart.

Lineup

SNM, Kristian Bell, San Vito

Venue

The Black Heart

2-3 Greenland Pl, London NW1 0AP
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.