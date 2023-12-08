DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
This one's been bubblin' away in the background all summer and we're gassed to finally be able to share the line-up for our London debut.
And, what better way to satisfy the Glasto itch by coming to have a dance with a DJ that played not one but TWO sets...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.