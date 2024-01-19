DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Foundations x Run The Track: Skeptic + Silva Bumpa

Patterns
Fri, 19 Jan 2024, 11:00 pm
DJBrighton
£7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Foundations and Run The Track team up for a night of speed garage, jungle, 4x4 and more with special guests Skeptic and Silva Bumpa and some of the best local talent.

Skeptic
Skeptic has rapidly become known for creating tremors. Boasting rude and r...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Patterns.

Venue

Patterns

10 Marine Parade, Brighton BN2 1TL
Doors open11:00 pm
600 capacity

