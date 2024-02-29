DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Jelani Blackman

Le Hasard Ludique
Thu, 29 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€19.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Élevé dans l’ouest de Londres, scolarisé dans le sud-ouest et le nord et maintenant basé dans l’est, on peut affirmer sans se tromper que le creuset culturel de Londres est une source inépuisable de talents caméléons, comme Jelani Blackman.

Ayant commencé...

Tout public
Présenté par OCTOPUS.

Lineup

Jelani Blackman

Venue

Le Hasard Ludique

128 Avenue de Saint-Ouen, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

