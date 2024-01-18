DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Tristan Banks

The Fox & Firkin
Thu, 18 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£7.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Introducing world-class drummer and percussionist Tristan Banks as part of his Album Tour, with Tristan Banks Quartet.

In 2023 he released his long-anticipated debut album "View From Above" to critical acclaim. Mixing influences from the jazz, Latin jazz...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Fox & Firkin.

Lineup

Tristan Banks

Venue

The Fox & Firkin

316 Lewisham High St, London SE13 6JZ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

