OLD BLUE LAST NYE HOUSE PARTY

The Old Blue Last
Sun, 31 Dec, 9:00 pm
PartyLondon
£8.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The legendary Old Blue Last House Party is back and bigger than ever!

We've got an absolute mad one for you with 3 floors of DJs + karaoke + beer pong. Expect bevs, balloons and big tunes. 🎉🎈

💿 GROUND FLOOR: POP/DISCO/INDIE/CLASSICS/80s, 90s, 00s

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Sebright Arms.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
Venue

The Old Blue Last

38 Great Eastern Street, London EC2A 3ES
Doors open9:00 pm
150 capacity

