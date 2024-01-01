DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Toy Tonics NYE Jam Night

Mercati Generali
Mon, 1 Jan 2024, 1:00 am
DJCatania
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Capodanno 2024 at Mercati Generali
W/

Toy Tonics NYE Jam Night

. Sam Ruffillo
. Stump Valley
. Phunkadelica (DJ)
. Salvo Micieli
. BlueMarina

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Mercati Generali Srl.

Lineup

1
Toy Tonics, Stump Valley, Sam Ruffillo and 1 more

Venue

Mercati Generali

Contrada Iungetto, Catania, CT 95121, 95121 Catania CT, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open1:00 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.