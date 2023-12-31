Top track

New Years Eve by Blackhole @ Naos

Naos
Sun, 31 Dec, 8:30 pm
PartyRoma
About

Per la prima volta il capodanno by Blackhole prenderà piede al Naos.

Dalla cena fino alle prime luci dell’alba, blackhole con le sue sonorità e vibes vi accompagnerà nell’ultima notte dell’anno.

Festeggeremo l’ingresso nel nuovo anno con una speciale lin...

Questo è un evento 21+
Presentato da Naos

Lineup

Joey Daniel, Innocent Soul, Francesco Castelli

Venue

Naos

Via Torrita Tiberina 6, 00191 Rome Rome, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

