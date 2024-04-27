Top track

Zsk + Death Brigade + Dragged Under

Astra Kulturhaus
Sat, 27 Apr 2024, 6:00 pm
€39.55The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Genau vor 10 Jahren erschien „Herz für die Sache“. Für viele ZSK-Fans ist es seither das wichtigste Album der Band.

Auch für ZSK hat die Platte alles verändert. Plötzlich waren die Berliner das erste Mal in den Charts und standen in den großen Klubs und F...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von 36 Concerts UG & Co. KG.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Dragged Under, Moscow Death Brigade, ZSK

Astra Kulturhaus

Revaler Str. 99, 10245 Berlin, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

