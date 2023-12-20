Top track

Madonna - Like a Virgin

Like a Virgin

Doña
Wed, 20 Dec, 6:00 pm
TheatreLondon
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Like a Virgin is bringing you its next extravaganza: The Fifth Fuckabout. It also has one golden rule: you cannot ever have performed in your chosen medium before. This first-time fumble into the wonderful world of cabaret and performance sees participants...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Like A Virgin.
Venue

Doña

Red Sequin Door, 92 Stoke Newington High St, London N16 7NY, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

