Anthony Morgan's Inspirational Choir of Harlem

Teatro Auditorium Unical
Wed, 27 Dec, 9:00 pm
€20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

The Inspirational Choir of Harlem di Anthony Morgan è un gruppo dal sound versatile, che spazia dal Gospel, Jazz, Pop, al R&B, che esprime attraverso il dono della voce e della musica. È nato sotto la direzione di Anthony Morgan, un artista di grandissimo...

Tutte le età
Presentato da EmmeKappa.

Via Settimio Severo, 87036 Rende Cosenza, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

