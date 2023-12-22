DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ivo Graham: we go again (WIP)

The Bill Murray
Fri, 22 Dec, 6:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£7.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Supposedly funny thoughts from a man still deciding whether or not to go to next year’s Fringe. Come and play a huge role in the decision!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ivo Graham

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open5:30 pm

