DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

STRUCTURES

La Marquise
Wed, 27 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLyon
€15.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Structures, c’est du rock taillé pour les grandes scènes qui sait se faire intime, qui assume sa noirceur comme sa lumière, ses hurlements comme son élégance. Entre New Wave, Rock Alternatif et Industriel, Pierre et Marvin forment un duo qui nous attire à...

Présenté par Le Bazar
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

La Marquise

20 Quai Victor Augagneur, 69003 Lyon, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.