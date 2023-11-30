DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
BLOND, das sind Nina und Lotta Kummer sowie Johann Bonitz aus Chemnitz. BLOND zelebrieren "Las Vegas Glamour", kein Wunder, denn die sächsische Metropole ist bekannt als das glamouröse Las Vegas des Ostens und das Trio verkörpert diese Zuschreibung souverä...
