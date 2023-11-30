Top track

Blond - mein boy

Blond – Perlen Tour 2023

Uebel & Gefährlich
Thu, 30 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€33.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

BLOND, das sind Nina und Lotta Kummer sowie Johann Bonitz aus Chemnitz. BLOND zelebrieren "Las Vegas Glamour", kein Wunder, denn die sächsische Metropole ist bekannt als das glamouröse Las Vegas des Ostens und das Trio verkörpert diese Zuschreibung souverä...

Präsentiert von OHA! Music GbR & Landstreicher Booking GmbH

Lineup

Blond

Venue

Uebel & Gefährlich

Feldstraße 66, 20359 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open8:00 pm

