DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The Watch plays GENESIS – Selling England by the Pound 50th anniversary show !
From autumn 2023 The Watch will start showcasing 1973 Genesis masterpiece “Selling England by the Pound” celebrating its 50th anniversary.
The dramatic Gabrielesque vocals of...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.