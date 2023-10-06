DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

IAMX

La (2) de Apolo
Fri, 6 Oct, 7:45 pm
GigsBarcelona
€30
About

IAMX es el proyecto en solitario de Chris Corner, productor inglés, compositor, multi instrumentista, cantante y video artista que presentará su nuevo disco "Fault Lines 1" (2023).

Chris Corner se dio a conocer como miembro fundador de la banda Sneaker Pi Read more

Organizado por Sturm Promotions.

Venue

La (2) de Apolo

Carrer Nou de la Rambla, 107, 08004 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open7:45 pm

