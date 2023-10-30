Top track

Clan of Xymox - Lovers

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Clan of Xymox

Le Molotov
Mon, 30 Oct, 8:30 pm
GigsMarseille
€21.93The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Clan of Xymox - Lovers
Got a code?

About

Depuis leur formation dans leur Hollande natale (1982), leur musique a été en constante évolution, toujours stimulante et souvent à couper le souffle.
John Peel de la BBC les a considérés comme des pionniers de la Dark Wave.
Certains d'entre nous ont t Read more

Présenté par LE MOLOTOV.

Lineup

Clan of Xymox

Venue

Le Molotov

3 Pl. Paul Cézanne, 13006 Marseille, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.