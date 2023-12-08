Top track

DRS, LSB, Tyler Daley - The View

DRS Live

Islington Assembly Hall
Fri, 8 Dec, 7:00 pm
From £25.84The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

One of the UKs most influential voices reignites his full live orchestra show at the iconic venue of Islington Assembly Hall.

Fresh off the back of a sold out EartH show (and with new music in the works), Manchester’s favourite Space Cadet DRS long regard Read more

Presented by The Columbo Group.

Lineup

DRS

Venue

Islington Assembly Hall

Upper Street, London N1 2UD
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

