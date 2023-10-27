DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
HotHaus Drag Presents - Close Encounters Of The Drag Kind: The Sci-Fi Halloween Ball!
Step aboard our HotHaus Super-Sexy spaceship and let us take you out of this world to a galaxy far away. It’s going to be a night of sci-fi and Halloween spookiness with
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.