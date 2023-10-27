DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

HotHaus Drag Presents - The Sci-Fi Halloween Ball!

Hot Box
Fri, 27 Oct, 7:00 pm
TheatreChelmsford
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

HotHaus Drag Presents - Close Encounters Of The Drag Kind: The Sci-Fi Halloween Ball!

Step aboard our HotHaus Super-Sexy spaceship and let us take you out of this world to a galaxy far away. It’s going to be a night of sci-fi and Halloween spookiness with Read more

Presented by Hot Box Live Community Interest Company.

Venue

Hot Box

28 Viaduct Rd, Chelmsford CM1 1TS, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

