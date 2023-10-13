DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

THE CAVE CLUB

MOTH Club
Fri, 13 Oct, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
£6.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

East London’s longest running underground freak out, The Cave Club plays a heavy selection of rare psychedelia, freakbeat and 60s garage punk with DJs Rhys Web (The Horrors) and Telegram Sam

This is an 18+ event

Presented by DNSC.

Lineup

The Cave Club

Venue

MOTH Club

Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
Doors open11:00 pm
320 capacity

