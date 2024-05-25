Top track

HOL!

Kemistry
Sat, 25 May, 10:00 pm
DJFort Lauderdale
About

HOL! is coming to Kemistry Nightclub for an Official Road to Forbidden Kingdom Music Festival Show. Get ready for an unforgettable nigth and come bond with us!

For table reservations please email/text:

VIP@kemistrynightclub.com

(954) 297- 9255

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Bassrush.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
Lineup

HOL!

Venue

Kemistry

307 Southwest 2nd Street, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33312, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

