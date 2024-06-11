Top track

Sarah Shook & the Disarmers - Backsliders

Sarah Shook & The Disarmers, Aubrey Haddard

Alchemy
Tue, 11 Jun, 6:00 pm
GigsProvidence
$17.31The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Sarah Shook & the Disarmers are kicking off tour for their new record Revelations and they're coming to Providence, RI! Catch them at Alchemy on Tuesday June 11th, 2024 playing 10 new songs off Revelations plus the fan favorites, tickets on sale now!!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Alchemy.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sarah Shook & the Disarmers

Venue

Alchemy

171 Chestnut Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02903, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

