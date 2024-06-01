Top track

The Loan

Lip Critic

MilkBoy
Sat, 1 Jun, 8:30 pm
$22.29The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Lip Critic with Cold Court + Venus Twins + Abbatia at MilkBoy

Saturday, June 1, 2024

7:30 PM Doors | 8:30 PM Show

21+

Visit https://milkboyphilly.com/faq/ for venue details including how to get here, parking, FAQ, MB Merch, Private Events, Menus and al...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Rising Sun Presents LLC
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Lip Critic, Venus Twins, Cold Court and 1 more

Venue

MilkBoy

1100 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

