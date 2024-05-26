Top track

Into The Sun - EP Version

Sons of the East

CHALK
Sun, 26 May, 6:30 pm
GigsBrighton
From £25.09

About

Communion Presents

Sons of the East

Sunday 26th May 2024 at 6.30pm

14+, under 16s must be accompanied by an adult 18+
Presented by Communion.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sons Of The East

Venue

CHALK

13 Pool Valley, Brighton BN1, UK
Doors open6:30 pm
825 capacity

