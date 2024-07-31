Top track

Shiner - Genuflect

Shiner w/Another Heaven

Zhora Darling
Wed, 31 Jul, 7:00 pm
$24.99

About

Shiner from Kansas City, Missouri bring their 90's post-hardcore to Zhora Darling. Joining them will be Twin Cities own Another Heaven

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Zhora Darling.

Lineup

Another Heaven, Shiner

Venue

Zhora Darling

509 1st Avenue Northeast, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55413, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

