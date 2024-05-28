DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Bad Bad Hats + Pys Melyn

Gullivers
Tue, 28 May, 7:30 pm
GigsManchester
£13.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Bad Bad Hats are an indie rock band from Minneapolis, Minnesota. Kerry Alexander and Chris Hoge met in college and formed the band in 2012. In the 10 years of BBH, they have toured the country several times in their trusty minivan, sampling the best local...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hey! Manchester.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Pys Melyn, Bad Bad Hats

Venue

Gullivers

109 Oldham St, Manchester M4 1LW, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.