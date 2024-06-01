DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Fillas de Cassandra

El Sol
Sat, 1 Jun, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€16.48The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Después de haberse erigido como una de las grandes revelaciones del panorama musical, en un último vistazo a la polis, Fillas de Cassandra (Sara Faro y María SOA) presentan un nuevo espectáculo: Últimas Dionisíacas, en el que, además de revisitar los éxito...

Organizado por All Nighters.
Lineup

Venue

El Sol

Calle de los Jardines, 3, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

