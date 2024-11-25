Top track

Sense of Home

Harrison Storm

POPUP!
Mon, 25 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€23.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Est-ce que je me bats, ou est-ce que je soulage un esprit qui garde tout en soi?” se demande Harrison Storm au début de son premier album. Pour beaucoup, cela semble être une question rhétorique, mais pour le chanteur/compositeur australien d’indie folk, c...

Présenté par AEG Presents France.
Lineup

Harrison Storm

Venue

POPUP!

14 Rue Abel, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm
175 capacity

