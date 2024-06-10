DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
La escena musical en Los Angeles está hirviendo y una de las bandas de las que todo el mundo habla es Hooveriii.
Formada por miembros de bandas de culto en LA, este súper grupo se mueve entre el psych, el space rock, el folk y la música experimental. Afil...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.