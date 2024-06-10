Top track

Hooveriii + Al Lover

Sala Upload
Mon, 10 Jun, 8:30 pm
GigsBarcelona
€16.56

About

La escena musical en Los Angeles está hirviendo y una de las bandas de las que todo el mundo habla es Hooveriii.

Formada por miembros de bandas de culto en LA, este súper grupo se mueve entre el psych, el space rock, el folk y la música experimental. Afil...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Magic Mountain.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Al Lover

Venue

Sala Upload

Av. Francesc Ferrer i Guàrdia, 13, 08038 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open8:30 pm

