BSCBR, Zig Zags, DJ John Dwyer

Zebulon
Fri, 17 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$26.78The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Killer Of Killers
BSCBR, Zig Zags, DJ John Dwyer

BSCBR is a group of Black Sabbath lovers hailing from New York City. The group consists of Brad Truax (Interpol), Mick Barr (Ocrilim, Krallice), Greg Fox, Nick Zinner (Yeah Yeah Yeahs), and Angel Deradoorian (Dirty Projector...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Zebulon.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Zig Zags, Black Sabbath Cover Band Rehearsal

Venue

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

