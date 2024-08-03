Top track

Dekker: Tour 2024

Draussen im Grünen
Sat, 3 Aug, 6:30 pm
GigsHamburg
€28.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Mit seinem dritten Soloalbum Future Ghosts im Gepäck, welches am 16. Februar 2024 erscheint, kommt Dekker im März 2024 auf große Deutschland-Tour.

Brookln Dekker wächst im Mittleren Westen der USA auf. 2003 gründet er mit seiner Frau Ruth Dekker das Indie...

Alle Altersgruppen
Präsentiert von Draussen Im Grünen, OHA! Music & Budde Talent Agency
Lineup

Dekker

Venue

Draussen im Grünen

Tiergartenstraße, 20355 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open6:30 pm

