Peep Show Quiz with Big Mad Andy

Brixton Jamm
Thu, 1 Aug, 6:00 pm
SocialLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
THIS IS OUTRAGEOUS BUT THIS IS NOT CONTAGIOUS

Liam Noble, AKA Big Mad Andy has stocked up on Breakfast Room Green and is ready to bring you the ultimate quiz on one of Britain’s favourite sitcoms, Peep Show!

Famed for his emotionally unstable yet lovable...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Brixton Jamm.
Venue

Brixton Jamm

261 Brixton Rd, London SW9 6LH
Doors open6:00 pm
800 capacity

