DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Mike Lindsay – Mercury Prize-winning producer, co-founder of UK acid folktronica band Tunng, and one half of electronic alt-psych duo Lump with Laura Marling – presents the live London premiere of his debut solo album SuperShapes Volume 1, out on Moshi Mos...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.