Karate

Brudenell Social Club
Thu, 19 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£22.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Boston's Karate unraveled the tightly coiled energy of post-hardcore, playing angular riffs with clean, spacious guitar tones and adding a technical precision often intentionally avoided by their scrappier peers. The band's patient tempos and pensive atmos...

This is a 14+ event
Brudenell Presents…
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Karate, Tangled Hair

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.