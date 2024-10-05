Top track

Let's Have Some Fun

Samantha Fish

CHALK
Sat, 5 Oct, 6:00 pm
GigsBrighton
From £30.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

"You should always get outside of the box," Samantha Fish says while discussing her boundary-breaking new album Belle of the West. "Challenging yourself is how you grow."

After launching her recording career in 2009, Samantha Fish quickly established hers...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by CHALK.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Samantha Fish

Venue

CHALK

13 Pool Valley, Brighton BN1, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
825 capacity

