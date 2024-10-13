Top track

Run Dusty Run

The Long Ryders + Morton Valance

Band on the Wall
Sun, 13 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£31

About The Long Ryders

Often credited as founders of the alt-country movement, The Long Ryders add a rough-hewn edge to the typically sentimental country sound. The first new Long Ryders’ studio album for 30 years, Psychedelic Country Soul, was released in 2019, and the fact tha Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

The Long Ryders are back! They’re hitting the road for 2024, this time celebrating 40 years of their classic indie LP ‘Native Sons’. As one of the originators of Alt-country, they are a key link in the Americana chain, bringing together Gram Parsons’ Flyin...

This is an 10+ event
Presented by Band on the Wall.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Long Ryders

Venue

Band on the Wall

25 Swan St, The Northern Quarter, Manchester M4 5JZ
Doors open7:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

